Lucius Joseph Vargas
Born: March 4, 1928
Died: February 12, 2020
Lucius â€œLouâ€ Joseph Vargas, 91, of Moline passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm, Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal. Military honors will be conducted by Moline American Legion Post #246. Memorials may be made to the family.
Lou was born on March 4, 1928, in Streator, IL., the son of Frank and Lupe (Toledo) Vargas. He was a U.S. Veteran, proudly serving in the Army during the Korean War. Lou was a member of the Moline American Catholic Church. He remained politically active throughout his life, and generously supported many charitable organizations. His passion was football and was a devoted follower of the Chicago Bears. He retired from the U.S. Army, where he worked as a logistic management specialist.
Survivors include his son, Kevin and his wife Angela Vargas, and beloved longtime companion Linda Wells.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 18, 2020