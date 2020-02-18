Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucius Vargas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucius Joseph Vargas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucius Joseph Vargas Obituary
Lucius Joseph Vargas

Born: March 4, 1928

Died: February 12, 2020

Lucius â€œLouâ€ Joseph Vargas, 91, of Moline passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm, Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal. Military honors will be conducted by Moline American Legion Post #246. Memorials may be made to the family.

Lou was born on March 4, 1928, in Streator, IL., the son of Frank and Lupe (Toledo) Vargas. He was a U.S. Veteran, proudly serving in the Army during the Korean War. Lou was a member of the Moline American Catholic Church. He remained politically active throughout his life, and generously supported many charitable organizations. His passion was football and was a devoted follower of the Chicago Bears. He retired from the U.S. Army, where he worked as a logistic management specialist.

Survivors include his son, Kevin and his wife Angela Vargas, and beloved longtime companion Linda Wells.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -