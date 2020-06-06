Lyle Adrian Wiggins
1920 - 2020
Lyle Adrian Wiggins

Born: March 1, 1920; in Verdon Township, MN

Died: June 2, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Lyle Adrian Wiggins, age 100, of Joliet, passed away peacefully at home into the presence of Jesus, surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Lyle was born and raised on a farm in Verdon Township, MN, on March 1, 1920, to the late Richard and Minnie (nee Lingroth) Wiggins and has been a Joliet resident since 1946.

Beloved husband of 74 years, of the late Lavon I. (nee Button) Wiggins; loving father Linda (late Jim 2020) DeHart, Pamela (late Tom 2011) Campbell, Laurie (Jack, Jr.) Howard; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 4 great - great grandchildren; dear brother of three brothers and two sisters who preceded him in death; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Lyle was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII (active duty 1941-1946) then served in the Army Reserves (Joliet) for 24 years. He retired as Lt. Colonel in 1970. He was employed at the Standard Oil Co. and then at the Joliet Herald News as an Account Executive until retirement. Lyle was an active member of Ridgewood Baptist Church since 1951

A heartfelt thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice and the many caregivers who lovingly helped in Lyle's care.

A private family visitation will be held followed by a graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Ridgewood Baptist Church, Joliet, would be appreciated.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
