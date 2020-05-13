Lyle H. AngusBorn: September 7, 1934Died: May 10, 2020Lyle, a lifelong resident of the Joliet, IL area, passed away peacefully at his home in Branson West, MO. He served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Munich, Germany. After being honorably discharged he worked at Material Service Corp in Lockport, IL, retiring in 1999 after forty-six years.Lyle enjoyed many years hunting, fishing, boating, and camping, but his favorite activity was snowboarding.Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel (Pearce) Angus 1991; parents, Druzilla and Stanley Angus, Sr.; four brothers, Merle, Stanley, Jr., Donald, and David Angus and longtime companion, Phyllis Rust.Survivors include: his daughter, Juliann (Todd) Wiltfong; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Rob) Ruit and Michelle (Mark II) Brookman; seven great grandsons, Pierce, Spencer, Benjamin and Lance Ruit; Mark III, Mason and Maxwell Brookman; two brothers, Marvin (Ruth) Angus and Robert (Kathy) Angus; four sisters, Joyce Knutson, LaVonne Herbert, Marilyn Whennen and Cheryl Nevsimal (Tom Staddler); three sisters in law, June Angus, Teresa Angus and Gloria Pearce; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL. Services under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.