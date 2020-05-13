Lyle H. Angus
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle H. Angus

Born: September 7, 1934

Died: May 10, 2020

Lyle, a lifelong resident of the Joliet, IL area, passed away peacefully at his home in Branson West, MO. He served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Munich, Germany. After being honorably discharged he worked at Material Service Corp in Lockport, IL, retiring in 1999 after forty-six years.

Lyle enjoyed many years hunting, fishing, boating, and camping, but his favorite activity was snowboarding.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel (Pearce) Angus 1991; parents, Druzilla and Stanley Angus, Sr.; four brothers, Merle, Stanley, Jr., Donald, and David Angus and longtime companion, Phyllis Rust.

Survivors include: his daughter, Juliann (Todd) Wiltfong; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Rob) Ruit and Michelle (Mark II) Brookman; seven great grandsons, Pierce, Spencer, Benjamin and Lance Ruit; Mark III, Mason and Maxwell Brookman; two brothers, Marvin (Ruth) Angus and Robert (Kathy) Angus; four sisters, Joyce Knutson, LaVonne Herbert, Marilyn Whennen and Cheryl Nevsimal (Tom Staddler); three sisters in law, June Angus, Teresa Angus and Gloria Pearce; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL. Services under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home - South
65 Comfort Lane
Kimberling City, MO 65686-0338
(417) 739-4329
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved