Resources More Obituaries for Lyn Lacey-Norvilas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lyn Lacey-Norvilas

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lyn Lacey-Norvilas



Born: Jan. 13, 1948



Died: April 13, 2019



Lyn Lacey-Norvilas passed suddenly but peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia and lung cancer. She was 71.



Lyn Lacey was born in Bloomington, Ill. on Jan. 13, 1948 to Alice and Dick Lacey. She grew up in her family's home in Joliet, Ill. with her older sister, Carole, younger brother, Jim, and younger sister, Lorelle. Growing up she loved playing outside all day climbing trees, riding bikes and building forts. She looked forward to Sunday family dinners with fried chicken, mashed potatoes and her favorite lumpy gravy and savored her mother's Thanksgiving date cake.



In the late '70s Lyn met and fell in love with her best friend and sweetheart, Steve Norvilas, while they worked together at Johnson & Johnson in Chicago. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Lyn and Steve moved to Lockport, Ill. to start their family and soon welcomed Nick into the family followed by Lacey. In 1989, the family moved to Doylestown, Pa. where they settled for good. Lyn made friends wherever she went, whether at the local bowling alley or through her children's sports teams. She became an avid bowler like her father and enjoyed playing tennis with her friends at the Doylestown Tennis Club. She loved spending time and getting silly with her three grandkids as well as decorating her home for the changing of seasons and holidays. Active as she was, Lyn truly enjoyed waking up late, doing crosswords and word puzzles with her morning coffee, and relaxing on the couch. She was extremely artistic having had a chic, understated sense of fashion, a keen eye for interior design, and the heart of a crafter.



Lyn was a strong and independent woman who lived her life exactly as she wanted. She was feisty, fearless, and always willing to stand up to small minds and protect those who needed protecting. She surrounded herself with close friends and family and was a loyal and giving person to everyone around her.



Lyn is remembered by her loving husband, Steve; her favorite son, Nick, his wife Julie, and their three children, Mason, Maya, Malia; and her favorite daughter, Lacey. She is also remembered by her loving sisters, Carole Studer and Lorelle (Ted) Czarnecki, and her favorite brother, Jim (Marggy) Lacey.



The Family would like any Memorials to be made in the form of a donation in Lyn's name to the Joliet area hospice. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries