Lynda D. Cotter
Lynda D. Cotter (nee Gleason), age 69 of Lockport, passed away May 14, 2020. Lynda is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rita Gleason, and her infant brother Dwight Gleason.

Lynda is survived by her beloved husband, David; loving children, Joel (Stephen Gagne) Cotter, Janet (Aaron) Peters, and her beloved chihuahua Margo; grandchildren Charles and Lola; siblings Lawrence (Cynthia) Gleason and Lori (Bob) Otten; sister-in-law Joan Cotter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lynda was a lifelong resident of Lockport. She attended St. Dennis Grade School, Providence Catholic High School, and Joliet Junior College. Lynda met the love of her life, David, in 1970 and they were married in 1973, celebrating 47 years of marriage on May 12, 2020. She worked at St. Dennis School for over 30 years and was still active as a librarian/teacher's aide. Lynda was a very active Girl Scout Leader - taking her troop to Space Camp, Mount Rushmore, and even Mall of America! She was also a dedicated coach for girls' sports at St. Dennis School. Lynda had a lifelong love of volleyball having played at JJC followed by many years of coaching and mentoring. She was an enthusiastic Cubs, Blackhawks, and DePaul Blue Demons fan. Lynda was an avid reader with extensive knowledge of children's literature. She was a loving wife and a doting mother and grandmother. Lynda was the matriarch of the family and her strong and loving presence will be forever missed by her loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Dennis School Scholarship Fund at 1201 S. Washington St. Lockport, IL 60441.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com

Funeral service and burial will be private.



Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2020.
