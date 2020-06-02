Lynn G. Kassel
Lynn G. Kassel

Born: November 19, 1940

Died: May 31, 2020

Lynn G. Kassel, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 31st, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov 19, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois to Edwin and Genevieve (Worger) Anderson. Lynn was a 1962 graduate of Dominican University (Rosary College), River Forest, IL. She raised four children and was an active member in the AMA Women's Auxiliary and Will Grundy Medical Society.

A devoted mother, she enjoyed her life and family to the fullest.

She was a loving wife to her husband of 55 years, Wayne M. Kassel, M.D.; and mother to her daughters, Diana (Walter), Lisa (Matt), sons, Mark (Michelle), Eric (Carole); grandmother to Christopher (Kaitlyn), Anna (Francisco Juarez), Margaret, Jennifer (Miguel Rodriguez), Thomas, Lindsay, Allison, Michael, Zachary, Rebecca, Jake, Matthew, Rylie, Connor, Benjamin, and beloved niece Mary (George Gonzalez); and 11 great-grandchildren.

The memorial will be at a future date to be announced. A private burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Memorials in lieu of flowers in Lynn's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice and the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
