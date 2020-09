Or Copy this URL to Share

Sr. CHERUBIM CUKLA



Sr. Cherubim Cukla passed away August 31, 2020. She entered the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart in 1940 and served as a Pharmacist and in hospital and Religious Ed administration.



Survived by sister Cecilia and extended family members.



Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Julia (Babicz) Cukla; stepfather Gracian Romaniewicz; sisters Marie and Janet.



Services private. Memorials to Franciscan Sisters.





