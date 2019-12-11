|
|
Sister M. David Ann Hoy
Sister M. David Ann Hoy, OSF (1929 - 2019) died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet, Illinois, on November 6, 2019. A native of Groveport, Ohio, Sister David Ann was one of five children born to Alice M. and Arthur M. Hoy. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, William and David. She has a brother, Thomas (Donna) in Denver, Colorado, a sister, Jean Bryant, in Kingsland, Georgia and a sister-in-law, Gertrude Hoy, in Hebron, Ohio. Sister David Ann was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate for 71 years. Sister David Ann attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from Our Lady of Victory High School, both in Columbus, Ohio. In 1947, she came to Joliet to enter the Joliet Franciscans. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of St. Francis, now the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marillac College in St. Louis, Missouri. She also received a Certificate from the Seraphic Institute of Theology for Sisters at the College of St. Francis. Sister David Ann taught for 15 years in elementary schools, beginning at St. John the Baptist in Joliet, Illinois. She also taught at St. Bernard Parish School in Joliet besides schools in Ohio and Alabama. After completing a program in the Institute of Child Care at Saint Louis University and a course in Residential Child Care Practice from the University of Illinois, she served as prefect with the youngest girls at Guardian Angel Home for five years. From 1973 to 1985, Sister ministered as a Licensed Counselor and Social Worker for Catholic Social Services and St. Anthony Villa in Toledo, Ohio. In 1985, Sister David Ann moved back to Joliet where she ministered as Resident Coordinator at the Congregation's Mother house for 10 years. From 1996 to 1999 she served as Director of Pastoral Care at St. Alphonsus Parish in Lemont, Illinois and from 1999 to 2002, she ministered as Coordinator for the Sisters at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. From 2002 until 2006, she served in Parish Ministry at Faith, Hope and Charity Parish in Winnetka, Illinois. After returning to Joliet in 2006, she served as a volunteer at the Upper Room Crisis Hotline and ministered in service to the Sisters in the Joliet area until 2011 when she retired at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. The wake for Sister M. David Ann will be at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet, IL, (Wyoming and Rt. 30) on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 2:00 - 6:45 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 4:45 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 p.m. Her Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL on Friday, December 13, 2019. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019