Sister M. Maurice



White, OSF



Sister M. Maurice White, OSF (1922 - 2019) died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet, Illinois, on March 9, 2019. Born in Hammond, Indiana, Sister Maurice was the eldest of three children born to the Caroline (Gerngross) and Maurice White. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Maurice and her sister, Mary Ann Smerk. Sister Maurice was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate for 80 years.



Sister Maurice attended Immaculate Conception Grade School in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from St. Francis Academy (now Joliet Catholic Academy) in Joliet, Illinois. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of St. Francis, now the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois and a Master of Arts Degree from DePaul University. Sister's major studies were in the field of history. She continued her education through grants at various universities in the United States. While studying at DePaul University, she was nominated for membership in the Illinois Epsilon Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu. Membership in this national Social Science Honor Society is extended on the basis of extraordinary scholastic achievement. In 1974 she received special recognition from Phi Alpha Theta in "recognition of conspicuous attainments and scholarship in the field of History."



Sister Maurice began her ministry in the field of education as an elementary school teacher at Corpus Christi Parish in Columbus, Ohio, as a third grade teacher. She then taught grades five and seven at Sacred Heart School in Winnetka, Illinois. In 1947 she began her high school ministry as a teacher of history and civics at various high schools including, Sacred Heart, Englewood, Illinois, St. Francis de Sales, SS Peter and Paul and St. Clement in Chicago, Illinois and St. Peter High School in Mansfield, Ohio and Bishop Ready High School in Columbus, Ohio. From 1963 to 1966 she taught History and American Government at St. Francis Academy and was an Instructor at the College of St. Francis (University of St. Francis) working with the student teachers.



In 1970 Sister Maurice began a long career of teaching and serving as secretary for the Athletic Department at Joliet Catholic High School. Friday nights during football season would always find her at the Joliet Stadium cheering her boys on to victory.



