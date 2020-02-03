|
|
Noreen Coyan
nee Connell
Died: January 29, 2020; in Lemont, IL
M. Noreen Coyan age 84, late of Lemont passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mother Theresa Home in Lemont.
Born October 20, 1935 in Storm Lake, Iowa..
Employed by North Iowa Area Community College retiring in 1997 after 35 years of service.
Preceded in death by her husband George and husband Donald; her parents Charles and Nora (O'Boyle) Connell, her favorite aunt Maye and her brother, Robert.
Survived by her children Candice (Ross) Finnelly of Lemont, Gregory (Sue Turry) Coyan of White Bear Lake, MN and Rodney (Jacque) of Sammamish, WA; grandchildren Tyler, Paul, Jack, Sarah, Anne, Molly and her brother, Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the George and Noreen Coyan Memorial
Scholarship, North Iowa Area Community College, 500 College Drive, Mason City, IA 50401
ALL SERVICES WERE PRIVATE.
ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME 1105 E. 9TH ST. LOCKPORT IL. 60441,
815-838-5010
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 3, 2020