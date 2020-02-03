The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Coyan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Noreen Coyan


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Noreen Coyan Obituary
Noreen Coyan

nee Connell

Born: October 20, 1935; in Storm Lake, IA

Died: January 29, 2020; in Lemont, IL

M. Noreen Coyan age 84, late of Lemont passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mother Theresa Home in Lemont.

Born October 20, 1935 in Storm Lake, Iowa..

Employed by North Iowa Area Community College retiring in 1997 after 35 years of service.

Preceded in death by her husband George and husband Donald; her parents Charles and Nora (O'Boyle) Connell, her favorite aunt Maye and her brother, Robert.

Survived by her children Candice (Ross) Finnelly of Lemont, Gregory (Sue Turry) Coyan of White Bear Lake, MN and Rodney (Jacque) of Sammamish, WA; grandchildren Tyler, Paul, Jack, Sarah, Anne, Molly and her brother, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the George and Noreen Coyan Memorial

Scholarship, North Iowa Area Community College, 500 College Drive, Mason City, IA 50401

ALL SERVICES WERE PRIVATE.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME 1105 E. 9TH ST. LOCKPORT IL. 60441,

815-838-5010
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -