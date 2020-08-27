M. Virginia McCullough
Born: May 19, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 20, 2020; in Joliet, IL
M. Virginia McCullough (nee Olds), Age 97, formerly of Morris, IL passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet, IL. Born May 19, 1923 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles Howard and Velma Lee (nee Waters) Olds. She graduated from the Thorton Township High School with the class of 1941. She worked as a greeter for Morris Hospital and was also involved with the Coal City, Gardner, and Mazon Seniors Club. She greatly enjoyed oil painting and ceramics. Surviving are two daughters, Virginia Lee (Leo E.) Murphy of Joliet and Patricia Ann (Joe) McElroy of Jacksonville, AR; six grandchildren, John Murphy, Robert (Janine) Murphy, Ryan McElroy, Patrick (Christy) McElroy, Ronald (Pat) McCullough, and Michael McCullough; ten great-grandchildren, Kevin, Ryan, Megan, and Michael Murphy, Ethan McElroy, Nicholas and Maggie McCullough, Ryan II, Landon, and Alanna McElroy; three step-great-grandchildren, James, Meghan, and Tyler Grier; three step-great-great-grandchildren, Elijah, James, and Olive Grier; and special friend, D.C. Campbell. Preceding her in death were her husband, Roy W. McCullough (7/22/1993), whom she married October 17, 1942 in Oak Forest, IL; son, Ronald Roy McCullough (9/7/2018); one brother, Curtis Olds; and one twin brother, Carl Olds in infancy. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation two hours preceding services. All attendees will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Inurnment will be private in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville, IL. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
or find us on Facebook.