Madeleine Schwartzers
(nee De Decker)
Madeleine Schwartzers, age 96, of Port Charlotte Fl, peacefully passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1923 in Brussels, Belgium, to the late Corneille and Raymonde (nee Cordonnier) De Decker. Due to the German Army invasion of Brussels during WWII, Madeleine endured several traumatic events that usually would have resulted in the loss of life. Only by the grace of God, she escaped death each time. Because of the war, she was not allowed to continue her college education, so she worked in the accounting department of the City Bank of Brussels. The silver lining of WWII for Madeleine was meeting a handsome American soldier from Chicago. After the war, they corresponded for 1 1/2 years. She accepted his written proposal. In 1947, her fiancée met her on bended knee with an engagement ring after she disembarked from the ship in New York.
Besides Chicago, the couple resided in Seattle, WA. and Tinley Park, Il. Madeleine was an excellent homemaker and cook. She enjoyed trying out recipes from her Julia Child French cookbook. Outside of the home, Madeleine enjoyed many activities. She was a Girl Scout leader and board member and officer of the local PTA chapter. Madeleine was also a member of the French University Student Exchange and the French Club of Joliet. She enjoyed setting up and manning booths representing the countries of France and Belgium in numerous International Fairs in Chicago and surrounding areas.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph after 46 years of marriage; her sister-in-law, Adeline (the late Bernard) Fellmeth; brother-in-law, George (the late Aileen) Schwartzers; brother-in-law, Peter (the late Marie) Schwartzers; sister-in-law, Ann ( the late Arthur) Bauer; and nephew, Richard (the late Ann) Schwartzers.
Madeleine is survived by her daughter, Michele (the late Michael) Apostolou; granddaughter, Jackie (John) England (nee Landaiche); great-granddaughter, Megan England; great-grandson, Brian England; niece, Pat (Larry) Dougherty; nephew, Michael (Pat) Schwartzers; niece, Linda (Joe) Jarosz; nephew, Robert (Cindy) Schwartzers; and niece, Diane (Terry) Kiser.
Funeral Services and interment with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery were held privately, due to COVID-19. Arrangements are under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Fl. 34238.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500
Published in The Herald-News on May 8, 2020.