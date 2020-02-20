The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
600 Brook Forest Ave
Shorewood, IL
View Map
Madeline K. Frey


1943 - 2020
Madeline K. Frey Obituary
Madeline K. Frey

Born: April 8, 1943; in Joliet, IL

Died: February 18, 2020; in Plainfield, IL

Madeline K. Frey, nee Granich, age 76 of Plainfield, IL since 1967, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. She was born April 8, 1943 in Joliet, IL to her loving late parents, Anthony E. and Amelia Granich. Cherished wife of James F. Frey, wedded on September 7, 1967.

Beloved mom of Laura(Ken) Gilbert, Sarah (Andy) Van Alstine, Julia (Brad) Easter, Jim (Casey) Frey,and Daniel (Rachael Clark) Frey. Adored grandma of Noah, Ethan, and Theodore Easter, Colby and Blake Van Alstine, Emma and Jamen Frey, and Jacob Gilbert. Dearest sister of Mary Fran (the late Larry)Malinoski and Peggy (Scott) Vancamp. Special cousin of Marshia Kaye.

Madeline graduated in 1961 from St. Francis Academy of Joliet. She worked briefly for Illinois Bell and later as a secretary for St. Mary Immaculate Church of Plainfield. She and Jim met while members of the St.Dominic Club in Naperville. Madeline liked doing crafts and playing games with her grandkids. She was a loving mother who supported her family and volunteered in her community. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

Visitation: Friday, February 21st 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd. (Corners of Rt. 30 East & 59 S) Plainfield, IL 60544. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, February 22nd 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, IL 60404. Interment is private. Future inurnment at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020
