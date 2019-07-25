Pastor Mae J. Ellis



Born: August 4, 1934



Died: July 19, 2019



Pastor Mae J. Ellis (nee McCullum) age 84, passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center. She was born in Louin, MS to Tillman and Tullia McCullum.



Mae was a graduate of Joliet Township High School and she also completed courses at Joliet Junior College. She worked for many years at the Manteno State Hospital as a nurses' aide. She later was hired with the Caterpillar Tractor Company, where she was amongst some of the first women to be hired. She faithfully worked there for over 30 years until her retirement. Mae also served faithfully as the Pastor of Refuge Mission UHC in Joliet for 37 years. She loved to travel and often visited the Caribbean Islands and Israel several times.



Pastor Ellis is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, King T., George, E.J., and C.J. McCullum, and one sister, Rosie Alexander.



Pastor Ellis leaves to cherish her memories two grandsons, Lee Samuel Ellis, Jr., and Nicholas Ellis; two sisters, Bobbie Nell Lucas and Hattie Denson; one aunt, and host of other relatives, church family, and friends.



Visitations will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM and Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Refuge Mission United Holy Church, 531 Sehring St. Joliet, IL. Service at 5:00 PM. Interment Monday, July 29, 2019 at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News from July 25 to July 26, 2019