Mae Readman
Born: May 16, 1923; in Trimont, MN
Died: August 8, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Age 96 of Wilmington, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born May 16, 1923 in Trimont, Minnesota, Mae was a daughter of Henry and Inis (Lyons) Weseman. She was raised and educated in the Trimont area and went on to marry Kenneth Readman on September 2, 1945.
Mae was a long standing member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington and volunteered at Kuzma Care Cottage. She enjoyed baking, and loved flowers, as well as tending to her flower gardens.
Survivors include two sons: Larry (Joyce) Readman and Terry (Pat) Readman, both of Wilmington; one sister, Betty (the late Robert) Terzik and one brother, Marvin (the late Frances) Weseman, both of Minnesota, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth in 1998, and siblings: Lawrence, Mayme, P.H. "Swede", Violet, John and Henry.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington. Reverend Dr. Roy Backus will officiate, and entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet, where Mae will be laid to rest with her late husband.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Mae's memory to the First Presbyterian Church or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Mae's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Mae-Readman.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 13, 2019