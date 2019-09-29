Home

Manuel "Joe" Granda

Manuel "Joe" Granda, 87 years of age. Resident of Joliet for 60 years. Passed away at home during the 7th inning stretch of the Cubs game on September 22, 2019. Loving husband of the late Mary for 50 years. Beloved father of Crissi (Shawn) Lawry and Jodi (Chris) Wilson. Grandfather of Brendan & Casey Lawry and Jordan, Alex & Mariel Wilson. Brother of the late Marshall Granda.

Private burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Info at: 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019
