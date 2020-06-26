Marcia Lou Hartley
Marcia Lou Hartley

Mrs. Marcia Lou Hartley, age 87, of Blue Ridge, GA passed away June 15, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Hartley; one brother and his spouse, Wallace and Sondra, two sons and their spouses, Charles and Pam, Thomas and Karen; one daughter and her spouse, Karen and Michael; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hartley wishes were to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the The Pruitt Cares Foundation https://pruittcares.org/general-donation.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Akins Funeral Home
