Marcia Lou Hartley
Mrs. Marcia Lou Hartley, age 87, of Blue Ridge, GA passed away June 15, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Hartley; one brother and his spouse, Wallace and Sondra, two sons and their spouses, Charles and Pam, Thomas and Karen; one daughter and her spouse, Karen and Michael; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hartley wishes were to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the The Pruitt Cares Foundation https://pruittcares.org/general-donation.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Marcia Lou Hartley, age 87, of Blue Ridge, GA passed away June 15, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Hartley; one brother and his spouse, Wallace and Sondra, two sons and their spouses, Charles and Pam, Thomas and Karen; one daughter and her spouse, Karen and Michael; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hartley wishes were to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the The Pruitt Cares Foundation https://pruittcares.org/general-donation.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 26, 2020.