Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Marcia M. Meredith


1945 - 2019
Marcia M. Meredith Obituary
Marcia M. Meredith

Born: August 17, 1945; in Joliet, IL

Died: October 29, 2019; Punta Gorda, FL

Marcia M. Meredith (nee Hartman), 74, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away October 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born August 17, 1945 in Joliet, IL to the late Bernard and Marie Hartman. She moved to Punta Gorda 23 years ago from Plainfield, IL where she was a secretary for the Natural Gas Pipline. She attended Plainfield High School Class of 1963.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harry "Happy" Meredith of Punta Gorda, FL and a daughter, Dawn Meredith of Gilbert, AZ; grandson, Nathan Braatz also of Gilbert, AZ; a sister, Charlene Boula of Carefree, AZ as well as nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date. Thank you to Tidewell Hospice for the help you provided the last three weeks of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice at tidewell.org would be appreciated. Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 24, 2019
