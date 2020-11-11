Marcia M. Mendenhall
Marcia Marlene Mendenhall (née Spinner), age 69, of Manhattan formerly of Chicago Heights passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home with family at her side. Survived by her loving husband of 48 years James Mendenhall, two sons James (Cathy) Mendenhall and Timothy Mendenhall, grandson James Alan Kirk Mendenhall, siblings William "Butch" (JoLynn) Spinner, nephews Greg Gruen and Grant Gruen, nieces Laura Morrell, Andrea Castle and Laura Basham and sister-in-law Tanya (Steve) Keech. Preceded in death by her mother Irma (née White) Spinner, her father Lewis William Spinner, parents-in-law William and Donna Marie (née Isley) Mendenhall and sister-in-law Tina Spinner.
Marcia graduated from Pana Community High School and went on to receive her bachelors at Millikin University and two master's degrees from Governors State University and followed by her doctorate from Loyola University. Marcia taught math and calculus at Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kansas, Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights,and Bremen High School in Midlothian. After holding multiple administrative positions including 10 years as principal of Bremen High School, she retired as assistant superintendent of Bremen High School District 228 in Midlothian in 2010. Marcia and Jim lived in Chicago Heights for 25 years before moving to Manhattan. She was an avid reader and was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Marcia enjoyed traveling keeping up with high school basketball, playing bridge, cooking and decorating her home. Marcia was a loving daughter, wife, mother,sister, aunt and friend and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation for Marcia will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:30 - 7:30 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan.
