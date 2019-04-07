Marcia Shattuck Frowein



At the age of 80, Marcia Shattuck Frowein passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Ann Arbor, MI on September 5, 1938, the daughter of the late Mark and Phyllis (nee Shattuck) Andrews. Marcia grew up in Coldwater, MI, and has been a resident of the Joliet area since 1962. She was a graduate of Coldwater High School, received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Michigan and her Master's Degree in Library Science from Northern Illinois University.



Marcia was very proud of the work she accomplished; she was a former teacher at Rich East Township High School in Park Forest, IL, a former librarian at the Shorewood Public Library and most recently, the head of the Reference Department at the Joliet Public Library.



Throughout her life, Marcia enjoyed traveling, gardening, bird watching, and reading. She was an active parishioner of St. Edward and Christ Episcopal Church, as well as a member of several bridge clubs, book clubs, and woman's study clubs. It was her love of animals and generous nature that led her to be a generous supporter of animal welfare organizations and activities. More than anything else, Marcia was dedicated to her family; they were always her number one priority. She shaped the lives of her children and grandchildren by her love and guidance; there will forever be a void in the hearts of those she touched.



Marcia is survived by her three children, Kirsten (John G.) Honiotes of Joliet, Andrea (Mark) Bollinger of Oswego and Christopher Mark Frowein of Joliet; four grandchildren, Shelayne and, Rhiannon (Justin Larkin) Honiotes, Paloma and Winston Bollinger; four great grandchildren, Evelyn Stelter, Natalee Petrek, Vanessa and Genevie Larkin; one sister, Nancy Taylor; two nieces, Karen and Susan Creighton; cousins, Molly Milnes Van Stone and Bill Milnes; and one brother-in-law, Richard (the late Janice) Frowein.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, James Andrew Frowein (2008); her parents; her cousin, John Milnes; and many devoted canine companions.



Funeral Services for Marcia Shattuck Frowein will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward and Christ Episcopal Church, 206 N. Midland Avenue (at Campbell Street), Joliet. Inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. As it was Marcia's request, cremation rites have been accorded.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Will County Humane Society, 24109 W. Seil Road, Shorewood, IL 60404 would be appreciated.



A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2019