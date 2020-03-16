The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ Temple Church
212 Richards St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Christ Temple Church
212 Richards St
Joliet, IL
View Map
1970 - 2020
Marciano Washington Obituary
Marciano Washington

Born: June 17, 1970

Died: March 9, 2020

Marciano Washington was born in Chicago, IL to the late Catherine Washington and John (Monyelia) Clayton. Marciano graduated from Crete Monee High School. He later attended Columbia College and was a graduate of Cain Barber College.

Marciano impacted so many people in his lifetime spiritually, when he gave his life to Christ in 1996. From there, his faith gave him the ability to dream big, share his faith and dreams, brought others to Christ, and to become a successful businessman.

Marciano is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Lucrisha Washington; seven loving children, Kaleea, Kamairia, Jabez, Kayvia, Jabreel , Kamiyah, and Jaciano; two brothers, Julius (Katrina) Washington and John (Cathleen) Clayton; three sisters, LaRita (Robert), Challese, and Johnatta.

Visitation will be held, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Christ Temple Church, 212 Richards St., Joliet, IL.

Service at 7:00 PM. Bishop J.E. Moore, officiating. Interment Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Homewood Memorial Garden, Homewood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 16, 2020
Inform family & friends of Marciano's passing.
