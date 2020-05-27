Marcus Robert Slaughter
Marcus Robert Slaughter - passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Age 13.
Survived by his devoted and loving mom Jacqueline Slaughter, grandparents Bob and Mary Baldwin, Phyllis Kuczora, his brothers Jon and Noah Slaughter, Theo (Melissa) Calvert; his aunts and uncles Rebecca Baldwin, Robert (Kim) Baldwin, Ken Slaughter, Marilyn (Don) Holmes, Steve (Vicky) Slaughter, nieces Aria and Everly Calvert. Numerous cousins and friends also survive.
Marcus was preceded in death by his dad Rodney Dean Slaughter, grandparents Lois O'Broctra and Roderick (Pete) Slaughter.
In December 2018, at age 11, Marcus was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma (a rare childhood cancer) just 2-1/2 years after his dad's death from Pheochromocytoma (a rare adrenal cancer). He was a young man, with an old soul and was exceptionally intelligent with a huge thirst of knowledge. Described by one of his teachers, "the boy with a "plethora of information" and was always sharing his uncountable number of "fun facts". Marcus's dreams included owning a Tesla and becoming an architect, which he was narrowing down to Aerospace Engineering so he could design and build more effective and efficient space travel. He had a great spirit, an infectious smile, sweet kindness and unconditional love for everyone he met. He enjoyed building things from blocks to model engines and Minecraft on his computer (which he also built from scratch). He also enjoyed singing, painting, drawing, playing video games, watching YouTube videos and researching anything he could absorb. His favorite TV shows were "How it's Made", "Steven Universe" and "NCIS" (if mom was watching it). A life certainly destined for greatness and taken too soon.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Marcus's name to calsangels.org or bearnecessities.org would be appreciated.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Plainfield High School South Campus parking lot for procession to Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, Thursday, May 28th at 10:00 A.M. Funeral services under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFuneral.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 27, 2020.