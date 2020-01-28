The Herald-News Obituaries
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Margaret A. (Brooks) Berey

Margaret A. (Brooks) Berey Obituary
Margaret A. Berey

(nee Brooks)

Margaret A. Berey (nee Brooks) age 82, of Manhattan formerly of Country Club Hills, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years William Berey Jr., her children; William (Denise) Berey III, Robert (Robert Geisler) Berey, Nancy (Keith) Wingate, Penny (John) Herman, Michael (Candace) Berey, Cheryl (John) Korpus, Susan (Michael) Rotolo, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, her brother Ronald (Ruby) Brooks, her sister-in-law Loretta Nelson, her brother-in-law Robert Boyer and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents James and Grace Brooks, her brother Bud (Linda) Brooks, her brothers-in-law Lloyde Nelson, John Boyer and Richard Boyer and her sisters-in-law Patricia Boyer and Beverly Boyer.

Margaret was a humble woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed reading, breeding collies for a time, traveling with her family and shopping, but most of all, Margaret loved her family, caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren is what brought her most joy.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020
