Margaret A. Videtich
Margaret A. Videtich, "Muggs"peacefully passed away at the age of 92 at Joliet Area Community Hospice. She was a resident of Crest Hill and Joliet her entire life. She was born to the late George and Frances Pikush.
Survived by her children, Sister Paul Anthony, O. Carm, a member of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm. Also survived by a loving son, Paul Steven (Phyllis); five grandchildren, Brian and Todd Morin, Mary (David) Burke, Abbey and Kyle Videtich; as well as four great- grandchildren, Patterson Morin, Julien, Lucia, and Kaito Burke; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony (1999). Also preceded by a cherished daughter, Carla Jean Morin (1990); and three sisters, Dorothy Frank, Frances Walczak, and Helen Sameck.
During her years in the work force, she was an Executive Secretary to Bishop Roger L. Kaffer at Providence High School and Development Director of St. Patrick's Residence in Joliet.
She is a member of St. Genevieve's Society #108 of the K.S.K.J.
In lieu of flowers, Masses, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St Patrick's Residence, Naperville in her name would be most appreciated.
A celebration of Margaret's life will begin on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Obituary and tribute wall for Margaret A. Videtich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020