The Herald-News Obituaries
Margaret Ann Camp

Margaret Ann Camp Obituary
Margaret Ann Camp

Margaret Ann Camp (nee Daugherty), age 59, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Tim Camp; brother, Mike (Lindy) Daugherty; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pam (Michael) Mastro, Cheri (Mark) Frankel, Jeff (Terri) Camp and Steve Camp; and the family cat, Miss Penelope. She also leaves numerous, nieces and nephews who she loved and adored.

Preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Mildred Daugherty; father and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Bonnie Camp; and her beloved cat, Bandit.

Margaret was an avid Chicago Blackhawks, Bears and White Sox fan and loved to travel as well. She worked as a customer account specialist for 33 years with Deaton Kennedy and the last 6 years with Messenger LLC. She will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name to Susan G. Komen would be appreciated.

A celebration of Margaret's life will begin on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be held privately at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Margaret Ann Camp at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
