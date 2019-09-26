|
|
Margaret Ann Camp
Margaret Ann Camp (nee Daugherty), age 59, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Tim Camp; brother, Mike (Lindy) Daugherty; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pam (Michael) Mastro, Cheri (Mark) Frankel, Jeff (Terri) Camp and Steve Camp; and the family cat, Miss Penelope. She also leaves numerous, nieces and nephews who she loved and adored.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Mildred Daugherty; father and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Bonnie Camp; and her beloved cat, Bandit.
Margaret was an avid Chicago Blackhawks, Bears and White Sox fan and loved to travel as well. She worked as a customer account specialist for 33 years with Deaton Kennedy and the last 6 years with Messenger LLC. She will be truly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name to Susan G. Komen would be appreciated.
A celebration of Margaret's life will begin on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be held privately at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Margaret Ann Camp at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019