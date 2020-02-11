|
|
Margaret B. Srygler
(nee Hicks)
83, of New Lenox, formerly of Joliet, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Alden of Shorewood. Margaret was born in Harrisburg, IL to the late Marion and Florence (nee Clark) Hicks. Beloved wife of the late James G. Srygler Sr; loving mother of Robert (Nancy) Srygler, James Jr. (Cynthia) Srygler, and Debbie (Chris) Carpenter; cherished grandmother of Rob, Steve, Dave, Mike and Matt Srygler and Danny Carpenter; loved great grandmother of Izabela, Brandon and Jaidon Srygler. Margaret was retired from Kmart in New Lenox. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret's children would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Willow Falls and Joliet Area Community Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to their mother. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 E. Francis Rd, New Lenox on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral service on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020