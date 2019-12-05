|
|
Margaret C. Kosack
Margaret C. "Midge" Kosack (nee Maurer), age 85, a longtime Joliet, IL resident, passed away Tuesday morning December 3, 2019 from complications brought on by a fall two months ago. She was born July 20, 1934 to the late Elsie (nee Keutzer) and Lester Maurer in Peru, IL. She married George B. Kosack November 19, 1955.
Surviving are four children, George (Kathy) Kosack, Jr. of Crest Hill, Lisa Gerrettie of Joliet, Lynne (Gary) Voigtsberger of Redondo Beach, CA and Gregg Kosack of Joliet; six grandchildren, Gary Kosack, Jr., Cali Kosack, Ryan (Stephanie) Kosack, Andy Kosack, Devon Voigtsberger and Mallory Gerrettie; four great-grandchildren, Tucker, Kinsley, Camden and Karsyn Kosack. Also survived by her sister, Doris Stachowiak and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years, George, who passed in 2015; she is also preceded in death by her son, Gary Kosack, Sr. (1985); one brother, Daryl Maurer and one sister, Betty Gall.
Midge volunteered for many years with the Auxiliary of St. Joseph Medical Center as well as Joliet Area Community Hospice. She loved her pets and enjoyed traveling, but nothing enhanced her bright beautiful smile than when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The Kosack family would like to thank the Nurses of the ICU at St. Joseph Medical Center for their excellent care as well as the staff of the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home for their warmth and compassion.
Visitation for Margaret Kosack will be held Friday December 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services will begin Saturday morning December 7, 2019 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Wish Upon a Star or Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019