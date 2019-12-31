The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Margaret E. Rice

Margaret E. Rice Obituary
Margaret E. Rice

(Nee Barnes)

Age 82, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Joliet Area Hospice Home with family by her side.

Survived by her husband Kenneth J. Rice; three daughters Cathy (Steve) Ducharme, Cindy (Dennis) Ludden and Jodi (Marshall) Dirks; grandchildren Stephanie (Joseph) Brown, Matthew (Amanda) Ducharme, Connor, Austin and Taylor Dirks; great grandchildren Sadie Ducharme, Steven Brown, Shawn Brown and Macy Ducharme; one sister Carolyn Stafford and one brother William Barnes. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by one grandson Michael Ducharme; her father William Barnes; mother Ida (Hood) Meyer; brother Paul Barnes; one sister Mary Jane Beguin and step father Earl Meyer.

Born in Troy Township, IL, living in the Troy-Channahon area all of her life. Graduated from Joliet Township High School Class of 1955. Peg was a secretary most of her life, last being for The University of Illinois Cooperative Extension. Former Village Clerk of Shorewood, secretary for Channahon Fire District. Member of the Troy PTO, Troy Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and numerous church groups. Peg loved to travel and garden. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life.

Funeral services will be held, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park II. Visitation Thursday 3-7 p.m. and Friday morning 9:30 a.m. until time of services.

Memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
