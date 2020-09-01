1/1
Margaret Evelyn O'Connell
Margaret E. O'Connell

Born: January 15, 1936

Died: August 30, 2020

Margaret Evelyn O'Connell (nee Daley), age 84, a resident of Carillon Lakes in Crest Hill, IL since 2005, formerly of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born January 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved wife of Deacon Thomas J. O'Connell (retired CFD), whom she married September 21, 1957. Loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Jean) O'Connell of Waukegan, IL, Peggy (Don) DesPain of Collinsville, IL, Timothy (Karen) O'Connell of Hawthorn Woods, IL and Kathleen (Mike) O'Grady of Plainfield, IL. Cherished Nana of Thomas III and Michael O'Connell; Donny (Miranda) DesPain and Meghan (Josh) Klaas; Lilly and Ryan O'Connell; Katelyn (fiancé, Mike Overmyer) and Maggie, Michael and Erin O'Grady. Great-Nana of Emma, Ella and Holty, devoted daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose (nee Keane) Daley. Dear sister of Marilyn (the late Don) Thibeau and the late Jack Daley. Sister-in-law of the late Bill (the late Pat) O'Connell, the late Dick (the late Marcella) O'Connell, Jack (the late Loretta) O'Connell, the late Ronnie O'Connell, the late Dan (Jean) O'Connell, and Ted (Debbie) O'Connell, fond aunt and friend of many.

Margaret grew up on Chicago's South Side, attended St. Carthage Grammar School and was a 1954 graduate of Aquinas Catholic High School. She attended Mundelein College in Chicago before marrying and starting her family.

Margaret was a former member of St. Walter Catholic Church, Chicago and was a current member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield. She enjoyed socializing with many friends throughout the years including the Whoosits, and the Women of Walters.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 8:30-10:00 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd. (corner of Routes 30 & 59), Plainfield, IL. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Private interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.

A Celebration of Life event will be held when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60660, (773) 973-6300, www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/

For information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
