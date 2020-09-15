Margaret Fenili
Margaret "Peggy" Fenili, age 81, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born September 7, 1939, the daughter of the late Guido and Delphine (nee Bazzarone) Minella. Peggy was also the proud granddaughter of the late James and Margaret Bazzarone. She married the love of her life, Jim Fenili, on September 12, 1959, and dedicated herself to her family. Peggy retired from Englewood Electric after more than 27 years of service and also from the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She was a proud graduate of St. Francis Academy, Class of 1957.
Survived by her children, Karen (Paul) Betzwiser, James Fenili, and Debbie (Mike) Matuszewski; grandchildren, Lauryn Lee, Matthew Betzwiser, Paige Fenili, James Fenili Jr., Stephanie Fenili, and Taylor Matuszewski; great-grandchildren, Mason and Nova Leigh; she is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James "Jim" Fenili; her parents and her brother Raymond Minella.
Peggy always enjoyed the never ending love of her family and her special grandchildren. She enjoyed the many casino vacations taken with her husband, Jim, family, and Kathy and Bob to Dubuque, IA. Peg lived a full life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
A Memorial Visitation for Peggy will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until prayers begin at 10:45am. The procession will depart the funeral home soon after prayers to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet where Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment at St. Patrick Cemetery will be held privately. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
