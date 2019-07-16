The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:45 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Margaret Frances Kolenc (nee Smith), age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Margaret is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert Kolenc. She was the loving mother of Kathleen (Michael) Albertino, Lori (Roberto) Dela Fuente and John Kolenc; proud grandmother of Jessica (Roberto) Salinas, Courtney Purciarello, Sarah Albertino, Nicolette Kolenc, Grace Dela Fuente, Andrew Albertino and Christian Kolenc; dear aunt of Raymond (Maryellen) Belom and Richard (Tracy) Belom. Margaret is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends past and present.

Preceded in death by her father, Anthony Smith; Aunt Margaret Smith; grandmother, Frances (Frank) Burgett; sister-in-law, Nancy Belom; and daughter, Roberta Kolenc.

Margaret was born and raised in Rockford, IL. She graduated from St. Anthony's College of Nursing in Rockford (class of 1957) and proudly practiced her profession for 57 years. She was a member of the Prairie View AARP Chapter #5294, on the advisory board of Presence Home Health, a board member of Joliet Area Community Hospice and also educated the community during the AIDS Coalition in the early 1980s. Margaret will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and relatives.

In lieu of flower, donation in Margaret's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Margaret's life will begin on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 8:50 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Anne Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Words of reflection will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Margaret F. Kolenc at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019
