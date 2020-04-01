The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gombosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gombosi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Gombosi Obituary
Margaret Gombosi

Margaret "Peg" Gombosi, (nee Toovey), age 92, of Joliet, formerly of Lockport, passed away surrounded by her loving family March 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph; her son Richard, her brother Clifford Toovey; and her parents James and Helen (nee Spangler) Toovey. Margaret "Peg" is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Jane), Barbara (William) Albert, Michael (Tammy), Thomas, and Karen; grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Heather, Jacob Albert, Jason Albert, Michael Albert, Maurice Cox, Crystal, Michael, Josh McGraw, and Kaitlin George; great-grandchildren, Madison, Ava, Chloe, Trent, Gia, Easton, Gavin, Anna, Will, James, Colin, Jericho, Roman, and Eva; one brother, Robert Toovey; and her loving, furry companion Buddy. Peg enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles. But most of all spending time with all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved her. All services will be private.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -