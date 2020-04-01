|
|
Margaret Gombosi
Margaret "Peg" Gombosi, (nee Toovey), age 92, of Joliet, formerly of Lockport, passed away surrounded by her loving family March 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph; her son Richard, her brother Clifford Toovey; and her parents James and Helen (nee Spangler) Toovey. Margaret "Peg" is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Jane), Barbara (William) Albert, Michael (Tammy), Thomas, and Karen; grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Heather, Jacob Albert, Jason Albert, Michael Albert, Maurice Cox, Crystal, Michael, Josh McGraw, and Kaitlin George; great-grandchildren, Madison, Ava, Chloe, Trent, Gia, Easton, Gavin, Anna, Will, James, Colin, Jericho, Roman, and Eva; one brother, Robert Toovey; and her loving, furry companion Buddy. Peg enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles. But most of all spending time with all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved her. All services will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 1, 2020