Margaret Grzetich
Margaret Grzetich, age 87, passed away peacefully at Lakeshore Rehab and Healtcare on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Margaret is survived by her two sisters-in-law Loretta (the late Joe) Grzetich, Sue (the late Tony) Grate; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Sr. and Mary (nee Pavesich) Grzetich; and her siblings, Catherine Grzetich, John Jr. (Mary) Grzetich, Nicholas (Mary) Grzetich, Josepeh Grzetich, Edward (Claire) Grzetich, and Anton Grate.
Margaret retired from Merichka's after many years. She very much enjoyed to go the Croatian Club to listen to the bands and eat the delicious food. She also enjoyed socializing with her neighbors at Willow Falls Retirement Facility. A big highlight in Margaret's life was traveling to Disney World and Hawaii with her family.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Bhavesh Gandhi and Lakeshore Rehab and Healthcare for their wonderful compassion and service.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Margaret will be laid to rest at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Cemetery in Crest Hill. Obituary and tribute wall for Margaret Grzetich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
