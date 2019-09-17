|
|
SR. Margaret Kacvinsky, OSF
Sister Margaret Kacvinsky, OSF (1937 - 2019) died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Village, Joliet, Illinois, on September 12, 2019. Sister Margaret was the daughter of the late Margaret (Renner) and Stephen Kacvinsky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jennifer, and brother Michael.
She is survived by her brother Stephen James who resides with his wife, Joan, in Salisbury, Missouri. She was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, Joliet for 62 years.
Born and raised in Streator, Illinois, Sister Margaret was a member of St. Stephen (now St. Michael the Archangel parish) in Streator. She attended the Parish Grade School and graduated from Streator Township High School. She earned her Bachelor's degree at the College of St. Francis (now the University of St. Francis) in Joliet, Illinois.
Sister Margaret participated in various ministries after completing her studies. She began her ministry in the field of education at St. Mary School in Des Plaines, Illinois. In 1963 she moved to Columbus, Ohio teaching Spanish I & II for three years at Bishop Ready High School. In 1966 she moved to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville, Ohio, where she taught Spanish, 1, 2, 3 & 4 along with being the chair of the Language Department. In 1971 she came to St. Procopius High School in Chicago, where she taught Spanish. She completed her ministry in the field of education as the Religious Education Coordinator for St. Mary Parish in Moline, Illinois.
Sister Margaret's ministry under went a big change when she became Administrative Assistant and Secretary for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet, Illinois, a ministry she excelled in for 18 years. In 1997, thanks to her bi-lingual talents, she was invited to minister at Our Lady of Mount Carmel as Parish secretary and bookkeeper for 15 years. For the last six years she has served at Our Lady of the Lake Cluster Parishes in Ashland, Wisconsin as the parish bookkeeper.
The wake for Sister Margaret will be at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet, IL, (Wyoming and Rt. 30) on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:45 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 4:45 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Procession will leave from Our Lady of Angels on Friday morning, September 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435 Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 17, 2019