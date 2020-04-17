The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Margaret L. Atteberry Obituary
Margaret L. Atteberry

Born: May 11, 1925; in Anthony, KS

Died: April 15, 2020; in Coal City, IL

Margaret L. Atteberry, age 94, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born May 11, 1925 in Anthony, KS., a daughter of Clem and Lydia (Robinette) Fisher. She married Roy Atteberry on December 30th, 1944. She worked as a Bakery Manager for 30 years at Jewel-Osco in the Joliet, Crest Hill and Plainfield locations. Margaret was a thoughtful, loving and caring person. She was devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She liked watching TV and enjoyed her sweets.

She is survived by her daughters, Vickey (the late Joe) Garncarz and Jeanne DePodesta, both of Coal City; son in law, Phil Wheaton of Broadwell, IL. ; grandchildren, Eric DePodesta, Stacy ( William) Wills and Sara (Jason) Helland; great grandchildren, Bailey and Delaney DePodesta; Margaret, Abram and Ella Wills and Harper Helland; and her niece, Lynn Fletcher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Atteberry; her parents Clem and Lydia Fisher and her daughter Barbara Atteberry Wheaton on March 10, 2020.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private funeral services and inurnment will be at Braceville/Gardner Cemetery with Pastor Bradley Shumaker officiating.

Family and friends are encouraged to send condolences on our online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com

Ferrari Funeral Services are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 17, 2020
