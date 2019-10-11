|
|
Margaret M. Colbert
Margaret M. Colbert "Marge" (nee McKay) Age 86, of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 following a brief stay at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Walter and Lela (nee Hailey) McKay, Marge was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Joliet Township High School. She retired from The College of St. Francis following a long career.
Marge is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard "Bud" Colbert of Joliet; her four children, Leslie Wilkinson of Charlottesville, VA, Chris Klepfer of Shorewood, Robert (Tierney) Colbert of Englewood, CO, and Rick Colbert of Cape Coral, FL; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Dave) Grimsley, Kristen Klepfer, Erin (Rick) Weiss, Casey Colbert, Jake Colbert, Lindsey (Joshua) Fallin and Kate (Drew) Hoy; seven great-grandchildren, Colin, Madison, Gavin, Dylan, Peyton, Hudson, and Elliott; and two sisters, Ellen "Junie" Ausec of Joliet and Irene "Renee" (Earl) Bishop of Joliet. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded by her parents and one brother, Larry McKay.
Visitation for Marge Colbert will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Services at 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019