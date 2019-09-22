|
Margaret Mary Pyle
Margaret Mary Pyle (nee Quigley), age 59 left this world and was welcomed into eternity on September 1, 2019 after a hopeful and determined struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was cherished by her family and leaves behind her loving husband Cody and two devoted sons Nelson and James.
She is also survived by her father, Frank Quigley; parents-in-law, John and Jan Pyle; siblings, Dorothy Thompson, Patricia (Don) Poll, Jerry (Joyce) Quigley, Jim (Liz) Quigley, John (Linda) Quigley, Susie (Dave) Eichorst, Susan (the late Ron) Cepela, Laurie (Doug) Krippel, and Carole Combs. Also, her brother-in-law, Cary Pyle and sister-in-law, Christine Exline as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mothers, Frances and MaryAnn and mother-in-law, Lindy Pyle.
Margaret grew up in the Wilton Center community and attended the Peotone schools. After graduating from Western Illinois University, she took an internship in Thousand Oaks, California and chose to reside there. Following marriage, she returned to school to attain her BSN at California State University, East Bay and worked at various medical centers.
Margaret was a beautiful person both inside and out. Her works of selflessness included a trip to Haiti to do nursing, making soaps for the women's shelter, being surrogate mom to minor league baseball players and an active volunteer at the boys' schools plus making jams for her family members.
She was an avid bicycle rider and part of a club that did Century rides where she met Cody. After a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Kenwood, Sonoma, CA. they resided in the San Francisco/Oakland area and then raised their family in Morgan Hill, CA.
Margaret was an extraordinary person and will be missed by all who knew her including her Bible study group, her church family, her co-workers and her exercise classes.
A memorial service will be held in California on Saturday, September 21 and then, in Illinois at St. Patrick's Church, Wilton Center on Friday, November 29. Donations may be made to: Bible Study Fellowship; BSF Global Impact Corp.(EIN:46-5517597), or
Young Life Conejo Valley - CA65 at 3033 Rikkard Dr. Thousand Oaks, CA 91362.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 22, 2019