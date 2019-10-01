|
|
Margaret M. Quinn
(Nee: Dwyer)
Age 79, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born and raised in Chicago and a resident of Lockport since 1996. Member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, Lockport. She loved playing BINGO, shopping, meeting her friends for breakfast at Cherry Hill Restaurant, dinners at Little Joes, but above all else she was a loving and devoted Nana.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas F. Quinn
(July 7, 2019); and her parents, James and Margaret Dwyer.
Survived by her three children, Tom, Dennis (Julie) and Denise Quinn; adored grandchildren, Megan, Jordan, Kyle and Christopher Quinn, Dustin Handing; one sister, Kathleen (Gerald) White; brother-in-law, James (Arlene) Quinn; sisters-in-law, Maryann (Joe) Murphy, Florence (Will Huddlestun) Sidlo and Bernie Quinn. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 9:15am to St. Dennis Catholic Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Alsip.
Visitation, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019