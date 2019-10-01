The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dennis Catholic Church
Lockport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Quinn


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Quinn Obituary
Margaret M. Quinn

(Nee: Dwyer)

Age 79, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born and raised in Chicago and a resident of Lockport since 1996. Member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, Lockport. She loved playing BINGO, shopping, meeting her friends for breakfast at Cherry Hill Restaurant, dinners at Little Joes, but above all else she was a loving and devoted Nana.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas F. Quinn

(July 7, 2019); and her parents, James and Margaret Dwyer.

Survived by her three children, Tom, Dennis (Julie) and Denise Quinn; adored grandchildren, Megan, Jordan, Kyle and Christopher Quinn, Dustin Handing; one sister, Kathleen (Gerald) White; brother-in-law, James (Arlene) Quinn; sisters-in-law, Maryann (Joe) Murphy, Florence (Will Huddlestun) Sidlo and Bernie Quinn. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 9:15am to St. Dennis Catholic Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Alsip.

Visitation, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now