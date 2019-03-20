Margaret Mary Nugent



Born: June 12, 1963; in Joliet, IL



Died: March 11, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Margaret Mary "Maggie" Nugent age 55, of Wilmington, IL, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. Born June 12, 1963 in Joliet, IL to the late Earl and Margaret (nee Manegold) Nugent.



Maggie enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to make everyone smile.



Surviving are two sons, David Nugent and Jacob Walsh, both of Wilmington; two brothers, Joe (Linda) Nugent of Wilmington and Bob (Kay) Nugent of Pontiac, IL; and several nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Mike Nugent; and sisters, Elaine Kilgore, Patricia Barton, Kay Grant, and Janet Walsh.



Cremation rites have been accorded.



Graveside service will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wilton Center, IL on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Memorials in her name may be directed to a special charity of Maggie's, the Anatomical Gift Association.



