Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Margaret S. Skoff


Margaret S. Skoff
1916 - 2019
Margaret S. Skoff Obituary
Margaret S. Skoff

Margaret S. Skoff (nee Mackay), age 102, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Margaret is survived by her sisters-in-law, Helen (the late Tony (the late Grace)) Mackay and Judy (the late Bill) Skoff; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband, Julius (1987) Skoff; daughter in infancy, Mary (1946); parents, John and Magdalene (nee Skorupa) Mackay; siblings, Tony Mackay, Joseph (Mary) Mackay, Anna Mackay, Helen (Edward) Kadela, Madge (John) Kubin, Mildred (John) Mandel and John (Dorothy) Mackay; several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a devout catholic and a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet as well as SS Cyril and Methodius Church. She was the proud owner and operator of Skoff Meat and Groceries and ran the store for eight years before buying a farm with her husband in Essex. Together they worked on the farm for over 30 years. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Seniors and of the Slovak Catholic Sokol.

Margaret was truly the most humble, grateful and sweetest person who will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Margaret's life will begin on Monday, April 15, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:15 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Margaret Skoff at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
