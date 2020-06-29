Margaret Stroh
Margaret Stroh

Born: September 14, 1928

Died: June 12, 2020

Margaret Stroh, age 91, of Mokena, IL, passed away on June 12, 2020. Margaret was born September 14, 1928 to the late Andrew and Mildred Popa.

Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Stroh. Loving mother of Richard (Diane) Stroh, Arthur (Colleen) Stroh, Christopher and Michael Stroh. Proud grandmother of Rebecca (Joe) Thomas and Sarah. Cherished sister of the late Andy Popa Jr., the late Uldean Mooney, the late Virginia Kirdani, and the late Helen Delrose. Devoted friend to her late little buddy Rico.

Margaret was a long time member of St. John's United Church of Christ and a Womens circle member. Interment was private, memorial to follow.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 29, 2020.
