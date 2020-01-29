|
Margaret V. O'Leary
Born: November 9, 1918
Died: January 22, 2020
Age 101 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Born November 9, 1918 in Joliet, Margaret was a daughter of John and Catherine (Golobic) Gersich. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1936. Margaret married Marion O'Leary and together they made a home and raised their family. She returned to full-time employment at age 50 as a legal stenographer until retiring from Stateville Correctional Center. Margaret was a woman of great faith who enjoyed traveling with her daughter and had a passion for baking. She was also a member of KSKJ. Margaret will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Margaret was the loving and dedicated mother of William (Jody) O'Leary of Lake Zurich, Illinois, Peggy O'Leary of Joliet and Robert (Sandi) O'Leary of Garfield, Arkansas; proud grandmother of Amy O'Leary, Billy (Julie) O'Leary and Amber O'Leary.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marion who passed in 1975; daughter: Mary Kay O'Leary who passed in 1958 at the age of nine, as well as four siblings.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. Inurnment followed and Margaret was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Margaret's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL 60432.
Memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Margaret's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL 60432.
