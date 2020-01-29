The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret V. O'Leary


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret V. O'Leary Obituary
Margaret V. O'Leary

Born: November 9, 1918

Died: January 22, 2020

Age 101 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Born November 9, 1918 in Joliet, Margaret was a daughter of John and Catherine (Golobic) Gersich. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1936. Margaret married Marion O'Leary and together they made a home and raised their family. She returned to full-time employment at age 50 as a legal stenographer until retiring from Stateville Correctional Center. Margaret was a woman of great faith who enjoyed traveling with her daughter and had a passion for baking. She was also a member of KSKJ. Margaret will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Margaret was the loving and dedicated mother of William (Jody) O'Leary of Lake Zurich, Illinois, Peggy O'Leary of Joliet and Robert (Sandi) O'Leary of Garfield, Arkansas; proud grandmother of Amy O'Leary, Billy (Julie) O'Leary and Amber O'Leary.

She is preceded in death by her husband Marion who passed in 1975; daughter: Mary Kay O'Leary who passed in 1958 at the age of nine, as well as four siblings.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. Inurnment followed and Margaret was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Margaret's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL 60432.

Obituary and tribute wall for Margaret O'Leary at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -