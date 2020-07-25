Margarita B. Hendry
(nee Zambrano)
Margarita B. "Margie" Hendry (nee Zambrano) - passed away at her home, Monday, July 13, 2020, having graced the Earth with her presence for 80 years.
Margie was born on December 7, 1939 in Joliet, IL. She excelled throughout her schooling and, as an adult student, she became a Master Gardener through the University of Illinois Will County Extension. On August 15, 1956, she married the love of her life, Edwin Hendry. Together they created 4 children and raised them in a home built of love, caring, and acceptance.
Margie had a special love for things of beauty, in particular, music, art, poetry, literature, and oh yes - plants. She had the unique ability to resurrect even the most shriveled plant from death into glorious blooming life. This was one of her many gifts. She also loved music and had a natural singing voice that could lift one's spirits into wonderment and awe, effortlessly ranging 4 soaring octaves with perfect pitch. She had an enormous sense of humor and could find or create something hilarious out of just about any situation. Margie was someone who would forever champion the underdog, the less advantaged; she was generous to a fault and would always extend a helping hand in any way she could, to a stranger as well as to a friend, never asking for anything in return.
She loved to cook for her family and friends. She loved cookbooks and was known for taking a few ingredients and creating something mouthwatering and delicious. Our family tradition of making tamales at Christmas is something we've carried on to this day. She loved to shop for bargains, and of course, Christmas was her favorite time of year, a time for family to be together, for this she loved most of all - to be surrounded by her family.
Her husband and her children are among the many whom have been blessed to have known her and to have experienced and felt her immense love for life and her enduring compassion for others.
We are fortunate indeed to have shared Margie's company and to have felt her loving presence in our lives. We cherish the memories we have of her and will always feel her love in our hearts. She will never be forgotten.
"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories."
Margie is survived by Edwin W. Hendry, her ever-loving husband of 64 years; four children: Elizabeth (Jack) Harvey, Paul (Jayme) Hendry, Michael (Chris) Hendry, and Robert (Suzan) Hendry; also surviving are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; 6 siblings: Virginia (Larry) Knop, Mary Alice (Richard) Galli, Rita (Doug) Lenser, Jesse Zambrano, Victor (Patty) Zambrano, and Frank (Mickey) Zambrano, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Carmen Zambrano, a sister, Priscilla Barker and a sister-in-law Mary Lou (Jesse) Zambrano.
A private family memorial service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Joliet Area Community Hospice or Honor Flight Chicago in her name will be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com