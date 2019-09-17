|
Margarita Mendoza
Margarita Mendoza, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Consuelo Dominguez; one sister, Guadalupe Dominguez; and one brother, Benjamin Dominguez Maldonado.
Margarita is survived by her two beloved daughters, Liliana (Mario) Ruiz and Diana (Aliber) Garcia; six adoring grandchildren, Gerardo Ruiz, Isabel Ruiz, Mateo Ruiz, Viviana Garcia, Aliber Garcia, and Esteban Garcia; two sisters, three brothers, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
VISITATION & DVD MEMORIAL: Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave, (at Jackson St.), Joliet. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220.
FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 at 8:30 AM from Delgado Funeral Chapel to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 205 E. Jackson St. Joliet, IL, where a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park II Hills of Rest, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 17, 2019