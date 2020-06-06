Margery Molck



Born: April 15, 1933



Died: June 5, 2020



Margery (Swearingen) Molck, age 87, of Crest Hill passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 5, 2020. She was originally from Aurora, IL however was a Crest Hill resident for more than 65 years.



Surviving are her two daughters, Cathy (James) Lowery, Malia (Stephen) Hrubec, and her son Michael Molck. Her five grandchildren including Sarah (Sean) Rogers, Amy (Nicholas) Johnson, Andrew Hrubec, Adam (Kelli) Molck and Alan (fiance Missy Range). She was blessed to enjoy her many great-grandchildren including John Rogers, Jacob Rogers, Brenden Molck, Erik Rogers, Rebecca Rogers, Ryan Rogers, Lucas Johnson, Malia Molck, Lauren Johnson, Caleb Molck, Logan Molck, Payton Johnson and Adelina Molck. She so loved her nieces Susan (David) Docherty, Deidre (Ray) Roos, and her nephew Timothy Robinson. She had the best girlfriends ever. The surviving members of the girls lunch, shopping, and gabbing group include Jeanette Barney, Carol Carollo, Joanie McClintock, and Katie Mores.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Larry D. Molck who always referred to her as his child bride and by her sister, Sandra Robinson.



Although she was a life-long Cubs fan, family was everything to Margery. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting and cooking for family parties. She probably made 500 pounds of potato salad over the years. Margery was a voracious reader and instilled this in her children and grandchildren. She also loved to rock babies and sing her favorite and ancient lullaby, Poor Babes in the Woods. In her younger days she loved to dance. Margery and Larry would enjoy dancing with friends at the Moose and other clubs, however, when necessary just used the kitchen floor as their dance hall of choice.



The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Willow Falls in Crest Hill (and most especially Denae and Kim) as well as Dr. Bhavesh Gandhi and his staff for their compassionate and excellent care.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



Due to COVID-19, a private celebration will be held by the immediate family and close friends at a date to be set in the future. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery.





