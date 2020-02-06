|
Margie Pearl Gavin-Woods
Margie Pearl Gavin-Woods, affectionately known as 'Itty", answered God's call to rest on, January 29, 2020. Margie was the third of four siblings Myrtis, Willie C., and Denise. Margie was in the first group of women hired at Caterpillar Inc. She completed thirty years at Caterpillar while simultaneously serving 28 years as a Will County Board member and Forest Preserve Commissioner. In 2008
Margie had the distinguished honor to serve as a Super Delegate at the Democratic National Convention casting her vote for the soon after elected president Barack Obama. Upon her Death, Margie served as chairman of the Healthy Community Committee for Silver Cross hospital.
Margie is Preceded in death by her parents, Brother Willie C. Gavin, Sister Myrtis Moffett and Grandson Quentin Woods.
She leaves to mourn her beloved husband Floyd Woods Sr. of 49 years. One Sister Denise (Jerry) King of Phoenix, AZ. eight children Brian Clarkson of Joliet, Shawn (Sharon) Clarkson of Clinton MD, Kevin
(Nicole) Griffin of Baltimore, MD, Danielle Selena (Anthony) McCullum of Grovetown, GA, Sallie Griffin, Michael Woods, Michelle Woods, Floyd (Tonya) Woods of Joliet. Special niece Kimberly Moffett of Joliet,
God Daughter Najee' Williams of Warner Robins, GA, 4 Sister-in Laws Monica Savage Woods, of
Sheboygan WI, Lucy Ann Woods, Doris Gavin of Joliet, and Patsy Gavin of Surprise AZ. 26 Grandchildren,
35 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-grandchildren. numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of
relatives and friends. In Lieu of Flowers Please give donations to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Building fund. 1404 S. Briggs St. Joliet, IL 60433.
Arrangements entrusted to Range Funeral Home, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020