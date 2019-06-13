|
|
Marguerite Ann "Maggie" Gurka, age 78, died June 8, 2019. Maggie is originally from Joliet, IL.
Survived by her sons, Frank Gurka , Michael (Kristen) Gurka , Dennis (Mary Sue) Gurka; grandchildren, Abby, Emma, Michael, Mia, Peter and Mary Kate;and her sister, Sister Marianne Saieg, OSF.
Preceded in death by her parents, Rosemary and Joseph Saieg.
Maggie retired from the Argonne/Department of Energy where she was employed for 35+ years.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Maggie's life will be held July 20 at 10:00am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th St, Orland Hills, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on June 13, 2019