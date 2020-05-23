Marguerite D. Sharp
1933 - 2020
Marguerite D. Sharp

Marguerite (Marge) D. Sharp (nee Watson) was born at her family home on Second Avenue in Joliet, IL October 11, 1933. She went to be with her Lord May 21, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing and Rehab Center in Joliet.

With the exception of several years where she lived in Farmer City, IL, she was a life-long resident of the Joliet/Plainfield area.

She was Baptized April 25th, 1943 at First Baptist Church in Joliet. Marge and her late husband, Walter (Walt) Sharp, Jr., were married June 8, 1951 at First Baptist. Marge and Walt were married for over 55 years at the time of his death in 2006.

Marge had been a member of the Homemakers Learn-and-Do Unit for many years. She also had a passion for Genealogy and was a member of several groups including Will-Grundy Genealogical, Fox Valley Genealogical and Sheldon Family Association. She also enjoyed making jump-ropes and packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child at Sunny Hill.

She is survived by three sons, Tom (Debbie) of Phoenix, AZ, Dave of Portland, OR and Wallie (Diane) of Joliet. She has eight Grandchildren: Camille (Les) Gomez, Stephanie (Rob) Gordon, Chris (Kandi) Sharp, Chuck (Stephanie) Sharp, Jamey (Sage) Sharp, Cayleigh (Kyle) McBee, Leanne (Wayne) Tharp and Jeremy Sharp and 11 Great-Grandchildren.

Marge was the fifth of seven children born to Josiah and Margaret (nee Jones) Watson and is survived by two of her older sisters, Frances (John) Mickelsen and Ruth Watson. Besides her parents and husband, Walt, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Josiah David Watson and three of her sisters, Esther Nichols, Ella Mailand and Anne Furtick.

Marge requested no service after her death so a private burial for her will be held at a later time.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Sunny Hill and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their care over the past few years.

Memorials to the Friends of Sunny Hill, Joliet Area Community Hospice or Operation Christmas Child in her name, would be welcomed.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.
