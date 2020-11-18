Marguerite L. Flanigan



Born: October 17, 1931; in Aurora, IL



Died: November 9, 2020; in St. Paul, MN



Marguerite Laura Flanigan (née Nigro), 89, formerly of New Lenox, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 in St. Paul, MN. She was born on October 17, 1931 in Aurora, Illinois to Harry and Laura Nigro and was the youngest of three daughters.



A talented bassoonist, she graduated from West Aurora High School in 1949 and spent one year at the University of Illinois. She spent the next year in Aurora working as a telephone operator before attending Illinois Wesleyan University (Bachelors of Music Ed, '54) as a member of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity. While working on her master's degree at Northern Illinois University (MSEd, '63) she met Thomas Flanigan at the campus Newman Center, where he claimed he spotted her while he was on his knees praying the rosary. Two weeks after they met, they became engaged, and were married in June of 1959. They quickly started a family, eventually raising their five young children in Champaign, IL and finally settling in New Lenox, IL. Marguerite was a gifted mezzo-soprano and pianist who regularly performed for Sunday Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox. She taught private piano lessons for many years and was an elementary music and classroom teacher who retired from Goodings Grove School in Homer Glen, IL. She moved to the Twin Cities in her final years, making friends everywhere she went. Her highest priority was always her family, particularly her children and grandchildren, whom she adored. Everyone was welcome in her home, no matter who came in the door. She was known for her fairness, her generosity with others, her quiet yet perceptive sense of humor, her ability to suspend judgement, and her unconditional love for her family and close friends. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her delicious, riotous, and musical Christmas Eve family celebrations, and she will continue to live on in all who had the good fortune to have her in their life.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Flanigan and her parents Laura and Harry Nigro.



Survivors include two sisters, Anna Mae Brown and Mary Louise Poor; five children, Thomas, Sean (Gisela), Kevin (Caroline), Laura Marguerite Hegge (Jon), and Michael (Melinda); eight grandchildren; and many devoted nieces and nephews.



Memorial services are pending.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 105 4th Ave. N. Suite 205, Minneapolis, MN 55405.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store