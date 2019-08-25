|
|
Marguerite L. Green
Marguerite Lorraine (Sheridan) Green, born and raised in Joliet, died Saturday, Aug 17th, at the age of 93. Marguerite was also known as Margaret or Peg or Peggy. Marguerite was the youngest child born to John and Mary Hausser Sheridan. She lived in Joliet from 1925 to 1980 when she and her husband retired to Tampa, Florida. She then moved to Texas after the death of her husband in 1997 to live with her daughter. She always longed for a Merichka's poor boy or a Joe's hot dog, but never missed the cold winters.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John W. Green, her son, John J. Green (Butch), her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Frances Sheridan, her sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Sebastian Olivo and many cousins and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jody Green and many nieces and nephews. Marguerite is also survived by three rescue dogs who don't know what to do without their grandma.
Marguerite's remains will be cremated and the ashes interred in Resurrection Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice or animal shelter.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2019